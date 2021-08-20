BOSTON (CBS) — Robert Williams had his best season as a pro in 2020, and was rewarded for it with a new four-year deal from the Celtics on Friday,.
Williams reportedly signed a four-year, $54 million extension with the Celtics, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Boston is clearly betting that the man known as Time Lord will live up to his seemingly endless upside, as his new salary will be in the top half of all NBA centers.
Williams started only 13 games for the Celtics last season, but averaged 8.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over 52 games. He provides loads of energy on both ends of the floor, whether it be with his emphatic rejections or highlight reel dunks, and is poised to have an even better season in 2021-22 — if he can remain healthy.
Health has always been the biggest concern with Williams, but Brad Stevens is clearly confident that the 23-year-old will develop into one of the game's best big men.
This is the second contract extension that Stevens has handed out this week, as the Celtics also locked up guard Marcus Smart to a four-year extension on Monday.