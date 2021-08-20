Robert Williams Reportedly Signs 4-Year Extension With CelticsRobert Williams had his best season as a pro in 2020, and was rewarded for it with a new four-year deal from the Celtics on Friday,.

Celtics Second-Round Pick Juhann Begarin Returning To ParisAnother Celtics prospect is heading back overseas. Second-round pick Juhann Begarin is returning to Paris for the 2021-22 season.

Patriots Who Helped Their Roster Stock Against Eagles -- And A Few Who Didn'tSeveral Patriots players helped their stock during Thursday night's win over the Eagles, while a handful of others did not.

Revolution-FC Cincinnati Match Preview: Revs Look To Extend Unbeaten Streak To NineThe Revs are 7-0-1 in their last eight matches and are outscoring opponents 18-7 during the stretch. They'll now host a club that hasn't won since late June.

Patriots Running Backs Are Running Wild And Breaking Ankles This PreseasonPatriots running backs had another great performance in Thursday night's preseason win over the Eagles, scoring four touchdowns and providing several ridiculous highlights.