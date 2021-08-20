By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The quarterback competition has everyone’s attention in New England, but the focus should really be on the Patriots dominant run game. Through two preseason games, Patriots running backs are running wild and looking more like video game versions of themselves.

Patriots running backs ran for 207 yards in Thursday night’s 35-0 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, averaging over five yards per carry. J.J. Taylor continued his push for a roster spot with a team-high 93 yards on a dozen rushes and a touchdown, averaging 7.8 yards per attempt. Rhamondre Stevenson was solid again with 66 yards on his 15 carries, and the rookie found the end zone twice. Sony Michel added 34 yards on the ground, while starter Damien Harris had 14 yards off his six carries to go with a first-quarter touchdown. Not to be forgotten is veteran James White, who caught a pair of passes for 13 yards in the win.

Most of New England’s highlights from Thursday night came from the running backs. Harris scored the first touchdown of the game, but his juke move in the first quarter is what got everyone talking.

At least that was the talker until Michel broke some tackles (and possibly ankles) with moves straight out of Madden to pick up a first down in the second quarter.

Stevenson also had a nice move on his first touchdown run of the evening, making a solid cut outside when he saw a wall of bodies over the middle.

Stevenson forced 10 missed tackles on Thursday night according to Pro Football Focus, and has 12 on the preseason. He’s racked up 140 yards after contact, via PFF.

But the move of the night belonged to Taylor, who put an absurd spin move on the Philly defense in the third quarter. The little guy picked up an extra three yards and had cornerback Michael Jacquet questioning everything he thought he knew about the game of football on this move.

“It’s a good group. Those guys all work hard,” Bill Belichick said of his stable of running backs following Thursday’s victory. “They have all gotten opportunities and have shown positively in their opportunities. Competition brings out the best in all of us. Those guys are competing well and are all contributing. It’s a great situation.”

The backs are having a great time pushing each other, too. Each time one of them finds the end zone, the entire pack rushes down the field to celebrate the score. They’re an engaging group of likeable guys, and like just about everyone else on the roster, they’ve each got their own special nickname from quarterback Cam Newton.

Harris is known as “Dame Time,” while Michel is “Sone-Sone.” Stevenson is now known as “Eddie Lacy,” nicknamed after the former Packers running back with a similar build to his. White is “simply J-White,” while the 5-foot-6 Taylor is referred to as “Small Fry.”

Whatever he refers to them by, Newton is impressed with the group’s tenacity on the field and their ability to pick up big chunks of yards on any given play.

“In that room, those guys just make each other better each and every day,” Newton said after Thursday’s win. “You see it happening from the leadership of James and Sony and Dame. They are such a close knit group that it shows up in the pass game, it shows up in the run game, and it shows up in protections. You have a day like today and it’s no secret that those guys are getting better in that room. And you applaud that because they raise the standard.”

The crowded group will eventually lead to a tough decision for Belichick. Add in special teamer Brandon Bolden, and the Patriots have six running backs on the roster. The team usually only carries five into the season.

It will be hard to part with any of them, especially with Taylor playing so well in the preseason. Michel even added to his repertoire on Thursday, hauling in four receptions for 37 yards. Stevenson may be in Belichick’s doghouse for a bit after fumbling in the fourth quarter, but he’s made a strong case to be a part of the mix this year rather than getting a redshirt rookie season.

However the group rounds out heading into the regular season, it’s going to be New England’s deepest position on the roster. Given how they’ve racked up yards and touchdowns through two preseason games, it will likely be the team’s most productive as well.