Revolution-FC Cincinnati Match Preview: Revs Look To Extend Unbeaten Streak To NineThe Revs are 7-0-1 in their last eight matches and are outscoring opponents 18-7 during the stretch. They'll now host a club that hasn't won since late June.

Patriots Running Backs Are Running Wild And Breaking Ankles This PreseasonPatriots running backs had another great performance in Thursday night's preseason win over the Eagles, scoring four touchdowns and providing several ridiculous highlights.

'At Every Level We Are Seeing Exponential Growth': Taylor Cummings On Athletes Unlimited LacrosseThe 2x NCAA national champion talks with us about the new professional women's lacrosse league called Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse and how she became the face of women's lacrosse in America.

N'Keal Harry Seen In Sling After Injuring Shoulder In Patriots Preseason Win Over EaglesN'Keal Harry's quest to lock down a spot in the Patriots receiving corps appears to have hit a bump in the road.

Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots' Preseason Blowout Win Over EaglesThe positives and negatives from the Patriots' 35-0 win over the Eagles in the preseason.