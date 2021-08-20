TROPICAL STORM HENRIFollow Latest Tracking Maps
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — A Boston woman is looking to make history on the T Friday.

Maya Jonas-Silver, 29, is attempting to break the record for fastest time traveled to every MBTA station.

She tweeted a picture and started her journey around 5 a.m. at the Riverside Green Line station.

She told The Boston Globe she plans to finish at Alewife on the Red Line.

The time to beat is 7 hours 29 minutes and 46 seconds.

 

