BOSTON (CBS) – As August rolls on, there are some interesting opportunities this weekend. You can support local businesses, local musicians, and check out a new craft studio.

POP-UP MARKET

The New England Revolution and Black Owned Bos. are teaming up for a pop-up market that will bring 15 local businesses to Patriot Place on Saturday. The market can be found in the Revolution Fan Zone from 3-7:30 p.m., before the Revolution play later that night. The goal of Black Owned Bos. is to highlight black-owned businesses. Saturday’s market will feature a wide variety of vendors, including Fusion Dolls and Hillside Harvest.

blackownedbos.com

When: Aug 21 from 3-7:30pm

Where: Patriot Place, Foxboro

Cost: Free

CRAFT STUDIO

Pinspiration, a new craft studio in Easton, is now open. Choose from dozens of do-it-yourself projects, like acrylic pouring or wood cutouts. All of the supplies and instructions are provided for you. Just show up, and have fun. The space is also available to rent out for private parties.

https://www.pinspiration.com/locations/easton/

When: Tues-Thurs 12-8pm, Fri 12-9pm, Sat 10am-9pm, Sun 11am-4pm

Where: 3 Roche Bros. Way, Easton

Cost: Prices Vary

PORCHFEST

Jamaica Plain Porchfest is going on Saturday and Sunday, with both virtual and in-person options throughout the festival. Each day, performers will be located on 18 different porches in the neighborhood from 11-4pm, as a way of celebrating the community with a weekend full of music.

https://jpporchfest.org

When: August 21-22, 11am-4pm

Where: In-person and virtual

Cost: Free