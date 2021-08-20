BOSTON (CBS) — Tropical Storm Henri is expected to hit Massachusetts over the weekend. As the region braces for what could be a direct hit from a hurricane, there are a number of things you can do to prepare:
- Stay informed on the latest information and storm warnings
- Find out if you live in a hurricane evacuation zone by looking at this map
- Find out if your property is in a flood-prone or high-risk area by looking at this map
- Create and review your family emergency plan that includes meeting locations and emergency contacts
- Create an emergency kit that includes food and water for three to five days
- Follow instructions from public safety officials.
- Prepare for possible power outages:
- Make sure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working
- Consider purchasing a generator to provide power during an outage
- Take boats out of the water
- Plan on ferry disruption and cancellation Sunday and Monday
- Prepare your home by:
- Attaching temporary plywood covers to protect windows and sliding doors.
- Making sure sump pumps and generators are working
- Look into purchasing flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP
Additionally, keep the coronavirus pandemic in mind: include face masks and hand sanitizers in emergency kits. If you need to evacuate, consider a location where you have less contact with others.
Eversource is working to bring in extra crews ahead of the storm.
"One of the biggest challenges for storms like Henri is that even the slightest change in the storm track can significantly alter the potential impacts. So we're going to continue to monitor those forecasts as the storm approaches New England, adjust our response plans accordingly to shift crews and other resources to where they are most needed," said William Hinkle of Eversource.
On Thursday night, Duxbury Police removed their marine unit from the water.