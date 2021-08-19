BARNSTABLE (CBS) – The jury in the trial of Thomas Latanowich, the man accused of shooting and killing Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon, is deadlocked on one of the seven charges.

There were anxious moments in the courtroom Thursday afternoon as the jury asked the judge about the charge of mistreatment of a police dog, saying they can’t come to verdict for lack of evidence.

By midafternoon they declared an impasse on that charge and when it seemed they were close to finishing their deliberations, they went home for another day, having informed the judge of their dilemma.

Judge Jeffrey Locke twice told jurors to resume their deliberations making it clear even if they’re deadlocked on this one charge, it would not impact their verdicts on other charges including first degree murder as long as those verdicts were unanimous.

Latanowich is charged with the killing in April, 2018 of Sgt. Gannon when Gannon went to a home with his K-9 officer Nero to serve a warrant and shots rang out. Nero was injured and survived the shooting.

Latanowich claims he fired in self-defense not realizing it was a police officer inside the home.

Jurors have deliberated for approximately 15 hours now. It all unfolded before a packed courtroom of family members and police officers anxiously awaiting the decision.