BOSTON (CBS) — Jackie MacMullan, a legendary columnist for the Boston Globe and a pioneer for women in sports journalism, is getting set to retire. MacMullan will make her final appearance on ESPN at the end of the month, the network announced on Wednesday.

MacMullan has shared her views on the NBA and other sports for over 40 years, getting her start at the Boston Globe in 1982. She was the first female columnist in Boston Globe history, and was named associate editor of the paper in 2002, a position that she held until 2008.

In 2010, MacMullan became the first woman to receive the prestigious Curt Gowdy Media Award from the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. She joined ESPN that same year as a senior writer and was featured on just about every platform for the network, including appearances on SportsCenter, Outside The Lines and The Jump. She has also been a cornerstone on ESPN’s Around The Horn, making nearly 900 appearances on the popular show.

“I feel fortunate to have collaborated with so many incredibly talented people during my 10-plus years at ESPN,” MacMullan said in a release on Wednesday. “Sometimes you just know when you’re ready to dial it back, and this is the right time for me. I’m grateful for the memories, but especially for the friends I’ve made along the way. Thank you to my ESPN colleagues for all of your support.”

MacMullan’s final appearance for ESPN will be on Tuesday, August 31 on Around The Horn.