BOSTON (CBS) – Four people were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a car plummeted 40 feet onto commuter rail tracks in Boston’s South End.
According to the Boston Fire Department, two cars collided at Washington and Herald streets around 4:44 a.m. and one ended up falling down onto the train tracks below. It ended up on its roof.
At approximately 4:40 this morning Companies responded to Washington st and Herald st. for a Tech Rescue . A two car accident , one of the cars ended up approximately 40 feet below on the commuter rail . 4 occupants transported to the hospital by @BOSTON_EMS . pic.twitter.com/vwU3TN3tFx
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 18, 2021
There’s no word yet on the severity of the injuries or what caused the crash.
The car was removed from the tracks just before 6:30 a.m.
The crash is having an impact on several commuter rail lines.
All Providence/Stoughton and Franklin Line trains will bypass Back Bay, Ruggles, and Hyde Park until further notice due to police activity on the right of way. Passengers can connect to the Orange Line for continued service.
— MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) August 18, 2021
Trains heading in and out of South Station are late because of the crash, cleanup and investigation.
For specific train information, check the MBTA website.