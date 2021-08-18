CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – Four people were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a car plummeted 40 feet onto commuter rail tracks in Boston’s South End.

According to the Boston Fire Department, two cars collided at Washington and Herald streets around 4:44 a.m. and one ended up falling down onto the train tracks below. It ended up on its roof.

There’s no word yet on the severity of the injuries or what caused the crash.

The car was removed from the tracks just before 6:30 a.m.

The crash is having an impact on several commuter rail lines.

Trains heading in and out of South Station are late because of the crash, cleanup and investigation.

The car ended up on its roof after falling 40 feet from Washington and Herald streets. (WBZ-TV)

For specific train information, check the MBTA website.

