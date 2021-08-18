Yankees Overtake Red Sox For Wild Card With Doubleheader SweepThe New York Yankees beat Boston 2-0 Tuesday night to sweep a doubleheader and move ahead of the Red Sox for an AL wild-card spot.

Rob Gronkowski's Reason For Still Playing Football Is Extremely SimpleWhile much has been made about the reasons for Rob Gronkowski's retirement and unretirement, the 32-year-old recently laid it out in the simplest way possible.

Red Sox Bullpen Struggles To Throw Strikes, Boston's Comeback Bid Falls Short As Yankees Win Game 1The Red Sox bullpen imploded and a comeback bid fell short in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader in New York, allowing the Yankees to walk their way to a 5-3 win.

K'Von Wallace Trash Talks Cam Newton During Patriots-Eagles Joint Practice: 'Checkdown King!'There was at least one notable trash talk battle that took place between Cam Newton and K'Von Wallace.

Preview: Revolution-DC United Continue Rivalry With Midweek Match At Gillette StadiumThe New England Revolution and DC United are no strangers to each other, and will add another chapter to their rivalry Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium.