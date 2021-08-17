CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, Cape Cod News

CHATHAM (CBS) — The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy released a new video with underwater footage of a shark off Cape Cod.

They said the “curious white shark” was trailing close behind a research boat last Friday.

READ MORE: Frozen Shrimp Recall Expanded Following Reported Salmonella Cases

On that same trip, Dr. Greg Skomal and his team tagged four additional sharks.

MORE NEWS: Closing Arguments Set For Trial Of Thomas Latanowich, Accused Of Killing Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon

The goal is to study the sharks’ hunting patterns to better protect beachgoers.

CBSBoston.com Staff