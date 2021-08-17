CHATHAM (CBS) — The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy released a new video with underwater footage of a shark off Cape Cod.
They said the "curious white shark" was trailing close behind a research boat last Friday.
Cool underwater video footage of a curious white shark from last Friday's research trip where @GregSkomal of @MassDMF, working with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, tagged four sharks off the coast of Cape Cod! pic.twitter.com/8vDUf3KHI5
— Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) August 16, 2021
On that same trip, Dr. Greg Skomal and his team tagged four additional sharks.
The goal is to study the sharks’ hunting patterns to better protect beachgoers.