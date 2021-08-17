BOSTON (CBS) — The first day of school is right around the corner. Experts say there are things parents can do now to help address back-to-school anxiety.
Start practicing your school routine to help students and parents adjust. This includes wearing masks and getting to bed on time.
Get outside, studies show being in nature can be calming for children.
Think about kid-friendly food choices. Studies show certain foods, like dark chocolate, help produce the hormone serotonin which can boost your mood.