BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Revolution and DC United are no strangers to each other. The two clubs have met 90 times dating back to the dawn of Major League Soccer.

Add in the fact that former DC head coach Bruce Arena (who won two MLS Cup titles with the club) is now manning the New England sidelines, and there is even more juice to the rivalry. The two clubs will write another chapter Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium, as New England looks to extend its seven-game unbeaten streak and add to its lead atop the Easter Conference and Supporters’ Shield standings.

Overall against DC, the Revolution are 31-34-15. They are 20-10-9 at home in the series, including a 1-0 victory back on April 24 — the club’s first of seven home wins on the year. New England came away with a W that night thanks to an own goal from DC United’s Brendan Hines-Ike following a cross from Brandon Bye in the 48th minute.

The Revs are on a recent roll against their rivals in the nation’s capital, with a seven-game unbeaten streak in the series (4-0-3). They have won each of their last four matches against DC, so New England’s counterparts will be eager for an upset on Wednesday.

DC, currently sitting in sixth place in the East, is looking to bounce back from a 5-2 road loss to Nashville SC. It was their first loss in six matches, going 3-1-2 in that span. They’ve also scored eight goals in their last three matches, so the Revs will have to be at the top of their games for this match.

Who’s Hot

Gustavo Bou: Yes, he did it again last weekend. Bou notched the game-winner for New England in Toronto from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute, giving “La Pantera” 11 goals in his last 13 matches.

Matt Turner: He’s the best keeper in the game and already has one clean sheet against DC this season.

Ola Kamara: The DC United forward leads the squad with 11 goals on the season, and has found the back of the net seven times in the last six matches. He has a pair of braces this season; May 29 vs. Miami and Aug. 4 against Columbus.

How To Watch