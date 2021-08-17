BOSTON (CBS) — Last year, the NHL allowed teams to sell ad space on their helmets. Now, space on team jerseys is up for sale.
Sportico reported Tuesday that the league will allow teams to sell advertisements in the form of on-ice jersey patches. Team can begin negotiations now, but the patches won’t be present until the 2022-23 season.
The report noted that advertising patches must fit in a 3 inch-by-3.5 inch rectangle, which makes them “slightly bigger than the patches that the NBA added to its jerseys for the 2017-18 season.”
That same report said that NHL teams made $100 million in helmet advertising sales last year, and that the NBA’s sale of jersey patches has been lucrative.
The Bruins sold their helmet ads to TD Bank last year, matching up with the sponsorship of their home arena, the TD Garden.