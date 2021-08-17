Preview: Revolution-DC United Continue Rivalry With Midweek Match At Gillette StadiumThe New England Revolution and DC United are no strangers to each other, and will add another chapter to their rivalry Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium.

NHL To Allow Advertisements On Jerseys, Beginning In 2022-23 SeasonLast year, the NHL allowed teams to sell ad space on their helmets. Now, space on jerseys is up for sale.

Patriots-Eagles Joint Practice Takeaways: Shorter Session Tuesday Could Mean Starters Play A Lot Thursday NightThe Patriots and the Eagles put in a lot of red zone work during a shorter practice session on Tuesday.

Tom Brady Strikes Out With Former Patriots Teammates In New Madden AdTom Brady needs a friend.

Celtics Land New Trade Exception After Agreeing To Fournier Sign-And-Trade With KnicksThe Celtics didn't lose Evan Fournier for nothing after all. Boston has worked out a sign-and-trade with the New York Knicks, which lands Brad Stevens a new trade exception to work with over the next year.