EAST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) — The East Bridgewater Police Department is welcoming its first-ever K-9 to the force.
The department announced on Tuesday that they will bring aboard a one-year-old German Shepard named Thor. The name was chosen in honor of East Bridgewater’s Viking mascot.
The K-9 and his handler, Officer Joshua DeJesus, are eight weeks into a 16-week training and certification program.
K-9 Thor will become an active member of the department as soon as he’s done with training.
“Thor will be an invaluable resource, both in terms of what he will bring assisting our officers as well as being a positive ambassador for our department with members of the community,” said East Bridgewater Deputy Chief Michael Jenkins.
The department partnered with Hometown Foundation, a Connecticut-based nonprofit charity that places K-9s with police departments for free, to get K-9 Thor.