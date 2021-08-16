BOSTON (CBS) – The fourth round of winners in Massachusetts VaxMillions giveaway will be drawn Monday and time is running out to register for the final drawing.
The fifth and final drawing will be held in one week on Monday, August 23. But you have to be fully vaccinated and registered by this Thursday, August 19 to be eligible for the final $1 million prize or $300,000 college scholarship.
The winners of the fourth drawings will be announced on Thursday and the final winners will be revealed on August 26.
The five weekly giveaways were created to get more people in the state vaccinated against COVID-19. As of last week, more than 4.4 million Massachusetts residents were fully vaccinated.
Visit the VaxMillions website for more information.