BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots entered Monday’s joint practice session in Philadelphia without Jonnu Smith or Hunter Henry. In that practice, they lost another tight end.

Matt LaCosse, who caught 13 passes for New England in 2019 before opting out of last season, took a hit from Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett.

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi said the hit was “shoulder pad to helmet.”

The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan said that LaCosse “may have been knocked out” and that the pass from Cam Newton put LaCosse in harm’s way.

Mike Kaye of NJ.com said that Barnett checked on LaCosse after the hit.

After spending time down on the turf, LaCosse walked off the field with trainers before heading to the locker room.

At the tight end spot, Smith suffered a foot or ankle issue during Sunday’s practice, while Henry remains out while recovering from a shoulder injury.

LaCosse, 28, spent time with the Giants and Broncos before joining the Patriots in 2019.

The Patriots and Eagles will practice together again on Tuesday before playing in a preseason game on Thursday night.