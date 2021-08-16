BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,996 new confirmed COVID cases and six additional deaths in the state on Monday. This includes three days’ worth of numbers since there were no reports over the weekend.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 689,014. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,778.READ MORE: Boy Bitten By Coyote In Arlington
There were 117,351 total new tests reported.READ MORE: Massachusetts Earned Record Tax Revenue From Casinos In July
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.74%.
There are 402 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.MORE NEWS: 20 Puppies, 4 Dogs Rescued From Randolph Home By Animal Rescue League
There are also 82 patients currently in intensive care.