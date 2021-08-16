RYE, N.H. (CBS) – An animal control officer in New Hampshire helped reunite a woman with her lost engagement ring.
According to Rye Police, a woman identified only as Olivia, lost the ring when it fell off her hand in the water at Cable Beach. She had it for just a month and was desperate to find it.
She was using a metal detector on the beach Saturday when Animal Control Officer Bob McGrath spotted her and learned her story.
Officer McGrath has been metal detecting for years, so he went back to the beach after low tide Saturday night with his own detector. After about an hour of searching, he found the ring.
Officer McGrath gave it to Olivia Sunday morning.
“Few things are better than seeing the joy in someone’s face when they are reunited with something they think they have lost forever,” Rye Police wrote on their Facebook page.