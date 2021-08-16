FOXBORO (CBS) — There was some good news and there was some bad news out of Patriots training camp on Sunday. The good news is that several players returned from injury. The bad news is that tight end Jonnu Smith left the field with an apparent ankle injury.
Smith figures to be one of New England's most important offensive players this season after the team signed him to a four-year, $50 million contract. But he didn't finish practice on Sunday, suffering the injury early in the session when he got tangled with Devin McCourty during a drill.
Smith walked off the field on his own, albeit slowly, and was checked out by trainers on the sideline. He left the field completely after a few minutes and did not return.
ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss reported Sunday that there is no timetable for Smith’s return, but the injury is not considered serious.
The Patriots did get fellow tight end Hunter Henry back on the field Sunday, along with starting center David Andrews and defensive end Chase Winovich, who had been on PUP to start camp. Henry returned from a shoulder injury he suffered last week, while Andrews was nursing a hand injury and also missed time to be at the birth of new son.
The Patriots will hold joint practices with the Eagles in Philadelphia on Monday and Tuesday before the two teams play a preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday.