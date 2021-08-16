How Mac Jones' Preseason Debut Compared To Other 2021 First-Round QuarterbacksIt's not often that five quarterbacks get picked in the first 15 selections of the NFL draft. That was, of course, the case this year, with Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance going 1-2-3, and with Justin Fields (11) and Mac Jones (15) completing the quintet.

Payton Pritchard Drops 92 Points During Pro-Am In Portland, OregonThe legend of Payton Pritchard continues to grow this summer as Boston's backup point guard had a Pro-Am for the ages late Saturday night, dropping an absurd 92 points in his home state of Oregon.

J.C. Jackson Lands At No. 49 On NFL Top 100 List; Stephon Gilmore At No. 47The New England Patriots have a new member of the NFL Top 100 club, as cornerback J.C. Jackson has made his debut on the list of the league's top players.

Jonnu Smith Injured At Sunday's Patriots Practice; Hunter Henry, Chase Winovich ReturnThere was some good news and there was some bad news out of Patriots training camp on Sunday.

Rodriguez Beats O's Again; Boston Wins 6-2 To Finish SweepBoston has won four of five games after losing 10 of 12 and falling out of first place in the AL East.