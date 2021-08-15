BOSTON (CBS) – Newbury Street will be closed to traffic for the next three Sundays.
Pedestrians will have the street to themselves for Open Newbury Street.READ MORE: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
The street will be closed to cars and trucks from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue, giving businesses there some extra space to branch out and get creative.READ MORE: Mashpee TikToker Anthony Varela Goes Viral After Reading Messages In Neighborhood Facebook Groups
The goal is to encourage shoppers to come out and visit local businesses.
Newbury Street will be closed to traffic from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each of the three Sundays.MORE NEWS: Woman 'In Distress' Fatally Shot By Saugus Police After Allegedly Waving Knife At Officers
For more information, visit the city’s website.