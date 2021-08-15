AMESBURY (CBS) — A farm in Amesbury was named the number one place to go apple picking in the United States, according to a new list. Cider Hill Farm won the honor with 4.5 stars on Yelp.
The website ranked the top apple picking spots in the United States and Canada by using the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2001 and July 7, 2021.
Cider Hill Farm had 177 Yelp reviews.
The farm also has a food truck and bakery, sells hard cider, orders seasonal pick-your-own fruits, according to its website.