TORONTO (NE Revolution) – The New England Revolution (13-3-4; 43 pts.) defeated Toronto FC (3-10-6; 15 pts.), 2-1, on Saturday night at BMO Field to extend the club’s unbeaten run to a season-long seven games.

Canadian international Tajon Buchanan, playing in front of a hometown crowd for the first time in his MLS career, netted the opening goal with a header in the 19th minute. The hosts tied the match at 1-1 on Jonathan Osorio’s goal in the 79th minute, before Adam Buksa drew a penalty kick and Gustavo Bou converted from the spot to give New England the game-winning goal in the 83rd minute.

With the club’s sixth win in the last seven games, the Revolution remain six points ahead in the Supporters’ Shield standings and currently sit 12 points clear atop the Eastern Conference.

Tonight’s win was the Revolution’s fourth straight victory away from home, a feat only reached once before in club history (2008). Now 6-2-3 on the road, the club’s six away wins are tied for the MLS lead and a club record, while the team’s 13 total wins also pace the league.

With his game-winning strike from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute, Gustavo Bou moves into sole possession of first place in the MLS Golden Boot race. His 12 goals on the year are a career high as the Argentinian, who recorded his 50th MLS appearance tonight, now owns 11 goals in his last 13 games. Bou’s seven away goals this season also pace MLS. Of his 26 regular season goals in MLS, the tally was Bou’s first from the penalty spot.

Buchanan, making his first MLS appearance at BMO Field, lifts his season total to four goals, a career high. The Brampton, Ontario native’s goal was New England’s 20th first-half goal of the year, most in MLS. DeJuan Jones delivered the cross on Buchanan’s header, fiving him four assists on the year. Jones is currently one assist behind the league leader among defenders

Matt Turner registered three saves en route to his ninth win of the season, setting a new career high. Turner improves to 9-2-4 on the season.

New England returns home to host D.C. United on Wednesday, Aug. 18. The 7:00 p.m. ET match will air locally on WSBK-TV38, myRITV, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and WBIX 1260 AM Nossa Radio.