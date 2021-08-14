WINTHROP (CBS) — An 84-year-old driver is facing charges in connection with a deadly crash in Winthrop. Police said Kenneth Thompson, of East Boston, is accused of drunk driving.
Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Thompson's car collided with a Jeep at the intersection of Hagman Road and Walden Street.
Skyeye video shows the Jeep was flipped onto its side.
The Jeep's driver was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital but she did not survive. Her identity has not been released at this time.
Police are still investigating the crash.
Thompson was charged with motor vehicle homicide, operating under the influence of alcohol, and failure to stop.