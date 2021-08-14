Chris Sale Gives Emotional Answer About Return To Red SoxChris Sale was extremely appreciative for the Red Sox, his teammates and his family (and a whole lot of others) after he made his return Saturday afternoon.

7 minutes ago

Sen. Ed Markey Calls For Support For Haiti After Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Kills HundredsWBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod has the story.

1 hour ago

Fisherman's Feast In North End Still A Hit Despite Hot WeatherPlenty of people flooded the North End for the city's oldest Italian festival despite the hot weather. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

2 hours ago

WBZ News Update For August 14Ken MacLeod and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather headlines.

2 hours ago

Patriots Turn Page To Next Preseason Game Against Philadelphia On Thursday.WBZ-TV's Dan Roche has the latest on the Patriots following their preseason game last Thursday against Washington.

2 hours ago