BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey is calling for action in Haiti after a massive earthquake struck the country on Saturday morning, killing hundreds of people and injuring many more.
According to CBS News, the 7.2 magnitude earthquake was strong enough that it has killed at least 300 people. CBS News reports over 1,800 people have been injured.
In a tweet Saturday, Markey said the U.S. should provide support for the people impacted.
“I’m following reports of a strong earthquake near Haiti with great concern. We must move quickly to assess the situation + provide support to those impacted. Our hearts are with Haiti as we continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Haitian people,” Markey said in the tweet.
The earthquake hit about 75 miles west of the country’s capitol of Port-au-Prince.
The U.S. Geological survey quickly indicated that casualties would be “high”, saying “the disaster is likely widespread”.
Crews were searching the rubble for survivors on Saturday.
In 2010, a magnitude seven earthquake struck Haiti, killing hundred of thousands of people.