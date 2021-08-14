MARSHFIELD (CBS) — A car full of teenage boys wanted to pay it forward in honor of Danny Sheehan this week. Danny was an eight-year-old Marshfield boy who died on August 8 after a lengthy battle with cancer.
According to a Facebook post on a local Marshfield page by Julie Keohane, the group stopped by McDonald's late Wednesday, emptied their wallets and pockets, and asked her to do a favor. "They asked me to purchase $5 gift cards in memory of Danny (they said they knew him well) and hand them out," she said.
Since it was the end of the night, Keohane offered to hand them out on behalf of the teens on Thursday since they were headed to school soon.
Later on, Keohane updated the post to say that all the gift cards were handed out — some to children, some to the elderly, and a few to parents.
“Whoever these boys were your parents should be proud of you!” Keohane wrote.