Honoring Danny Sheehan: Teens Donate Money To Give Away Gift Cards At Marshfield McDonald's A car full of teenage boys wanted to pay it forward in honor of Danny Sheehan this week.

20 Massachusetts Firefighters To Help Battle Wildfires In Montana, Idaho Twenty firefighters from Massachusetts are headed out west to help fight wildfires.

On The Road With Steve Hartman: Surprise Visitor At Cape Wildlife Center Highlights Love Story Between GeeseAt the New England Wildlife Center in Massachusetts, they treat thousands of injured animals every year — but Executive Director Zak Mertz says one recent case stands out from all the rest.