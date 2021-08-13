TAUNTON (CBS) — A Taunton family who said they were scammed by a moving company has their belongings back. But John Simmons said it is far from a happy ending.
Last week, Simmons told WBZ-TV movers emptied his family's Taunton home but they never showed up in their new home in Florida.
A confusing trail of calls and texts began. One of the alleged movers even began texting for more money. When Simmons called truck rental company Penske directly, he was told the truck was stolen.
More than two weeks later, Simmons said a different truck finally showed up, though some of the boxes were broken or missing. He also said the dispatcher would not return the rest of his belongings until they paid in full and his wife had no choice.
According to Simmons, the matter is far from over, but they are relieved to have their belongings back.