NEEDHAM (CBS) — At least two cars on Interstate 95 were struck by loose wheels from a tractor-trailer on Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said a tractor-trailer lost a couple of rear wheels on 95 south in Needham.
The wheels bounced across the median to hit cars on the northbound side.
State Police said MassDOT and a heavy-duty tow truck responded to the scene. The truck was removed from the highway and all lanes have since reopened.
No injuries were reported.
It’s unclear why the wheels fell off the tractor-trailer in the first place.