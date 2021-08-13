ROCKLAND (CBS) — A man was arrested after a large police response in Rockland Friday afternoon. Officers had his car surrounded with guns drawn before he was taken into custody.
Police asked residents to avoid Market Street in Rockland "at all costs." They tweeted there was a "major incident" going on there.
According to Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section tried to stop a car in the area but the suspect drove off. Troopers pursued the car but lost it as it took Exit 24 off Route 24. Raynham Police then followed the driver through Raynham, Bridgewater, East Bridgewater, and Hanson but again, the suspect got away.
With the assistance of an unmarked Mass. State Police cruiser following the car, though not pursuing it, police were able to lay out stop sticks that stopped the suspect in Rockland.
State Police said the man stayed in his car for about 20 minutes. During this time, police set up a perimeter and Route 139 was shut down. Finally, he was arrested and taken to South Shore Hospital for an evaluation.
The man's identity has not been released and it is unclear what charges he will face.
