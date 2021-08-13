BOSTON (CBS) — A pair of Stanley Cup champions is now officially on the Bruins’ staff.
Chris Kelly and Adam McQuaid, who were part of the 2011 Cup-winning Bruins team, were announced as members of the organization on Friday.
Kelly, 40, was named an assistant coach. McQuaid, 34, was named the player development coordinator.
The Bruins also announced that Ryan Mougenel has been named head coach of the Providence Bruins.
Kelly has worked in the player development coordinator role for the Bruins for the past two years. He played parts of 14 seasons in the NHL, including five and a half years with the Bruins. He was acquired by Boston during the 2010-11 season and worked on the third line with Rich Peverley and Michael Ryder, scoring five goals and registering eight assists for 13 points in 25 playoff games during the Cup run.
Kelly will work on Bruce Cassidy's staff, after Jay Pandolfo left the organization to coach for his alma mater, Boston University.
McQuaid was originally drafted by the Blue Jackets but was traded to the Bruins organization before making his NHL debut. He spent the first nine years of his career with Boston, playing in 462 regular-season games and 68 playoff games. He spent time with the Rangers and Blue Jackets before a neck injury ultimately led to his retirement from playing.