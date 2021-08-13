Celtics Continue Three-Point Barrage, Improve To 3-0 In Summer League ActionThe Summer Celtics continue to make it rain from downtown out in Las Vegas.

Bill Belichick Doesn't Say Much When Asked To Evaluate Cam Newton, Mac Jones In Preseason OpenerIf you were looking for an in-depth breakdown of the play from starting quarterback Cam Newton and rookie quarterback Mac Jones from the Patriots' preseason win on Thursday night, Bill Belichick didn't offer it on Friday morning.

Gillette Stadium Goes Wild After Rhamondre Stevenson Rumbles 91 Yards For Preseason TouchdownPatriots fans who stayed until the end of Thursday night's preseason opener against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium were treated to one electric run by rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots' Preseason Win Against WashingtonThe highs and the lows from the Patriots' preseason win over Washington.

Here's How Mac Jones, Cam Newton Performed In Patriots' Preseason Opener Vs. WashingtonWe are a quarterback-obsessed nation. So while there are many facets that matter quite a bit to a football team, we'd probably wise to just give the lowdown on what Cam Newton and Mac Jones did in the first of three preseason games this summer.