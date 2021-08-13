BOSTON (CBS) – A North End tradition, outdoor fitness classes, and a popular Boston street expands for shoppers in this week’s To Do List.

FISHERMAN’S FEAST

This weekend, the 111th Fisherman’s Feast is taking place in the North End. It’s a four day event filled with live entertainment, and of course delicious food.

Boston’s oldest Italian festival will have live music every night, beer gardens, cooking demonstrations, and back again this year, the highly competitive meatball contest.

This year’s festival ends with the famous Flight of the Angel on Sunday night at 9.

fishermansfeast.com

When: August 12-15

Where: North, Fleet, and Lewis Streets in the North End

Cost: Free

OUTDOOR FITNESS CLASSES

Through September, the Worcester Parks summer fitness series is helping you workout for free.

No sign ups or fees are required, just show up to any of the 8 different fitness classes being offered weekly, including yoga and karate.

Classes are held at various city parks.

worcesterma.gov/summer-fitness

When: Now through September 30

Where: 8 different city parks

Cost: Free

OPEN NEWBURY STREET

And the rest of this month in the Back Bay, check out Open Newbury Street where it will turn into a pedestrian-only walkway on Sundays.

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. the street will be closed to cars and trucks from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue, giving businesses there some extra space to branch out and get creative.

Open Newbury Street

When: August 15, 22, and 29 (10am-6pm)

Where: Newbury Street (Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue)

Cost: Free