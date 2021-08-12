FOXBORO (CBS) – Patriots football is back! Music to fans’ ears as they were welcomed into Gillette Stadium for the first time since the pandemic began.

“We’re pumped. Couldn’t get in here early enough to enjoy the day and spend time together and see the Pats,” one fan said.

After Covid kept us all apart last year, the little things – the tailgate traditions and preseason summer fun – just feel so much sweeter nowadays. These buddies from Fall River have been season ticket holders since 1976.

“We’ve been doing it so long you take it for granted like everything else,” one man said. “We’re back!”

Young fans will of course grow up in a bright, brand new era for the Patriots.

“I’m excited to see Mac Jones play!” one fan said.

“I’m really excited and I can’t wait to get there because I want to see them score some touchdowns,” a young fan said.

After a sizzling hot tailgate, Mother Nature rolled in to cool things off a bit… not before adding to kickoff with her own lightning show. New England fans know football season won’t feel like summer for long.

“A little too warm but you’ll be wishing it was warm in December,” another fan said.

As for other changes related to the pandemic – the Patriots asking for a fan promise – you cannot enter the stadium if you’ve had a positive COVID test or an exposure in the last 14 days. No one with any symptoms should attend, and unvaccinated fans are asked to wear a mask.

The Patriots beat the Washington Football Team on Thursday night, 22-13.