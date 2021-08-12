BOSTON (CBS) — Matt Turner is used to life on the pitch. On Wednesday, he got a chance to fire a pitch at Fenway Park.
The Revolution goalkeeper threw out the first pitch ahead of Wednesday’s Red Sox-Rays game, delivering a perfect strike. A ballplayer in high school, Turner threw it right down the middle of the plate.
Perhaps a future in the Boston bullpen awaits the New England netminder.
📹 Matt Turner at @fenwaypark tonight to throw out the ceremonial first pitch #WBZ #NERevs #RedSox @headdturnerr pic.twitter.com/RiOGexqxvY
— Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) August 12, 2021
Chances are Turner will stick in the MLS, where he’s been the best goalkeeper this season. But Wednesday night was an evening he’ll never forget.
“It was a great experience and something I’ve always wanted to do as a kid. To deliver a strike, more importantly, was pretty awesome,” Turner told WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche. “A Sox win would be the cherry on top.”
The Red Sox did indeed win, pummeling the Rays 20-8. Turner should be invited back on a nightly basis.
He’s had nerves of steel between the pipes for the Revs and the US Men’s National Team this year, but Turner admitted that he was a bit nervous when he started toeing the rubber.
“The Gold Cup final, I was nervous beforehand but as soon as I got on the field I was fine. This was completely opposite; I was fine beforehand but as soon as I got out on the mound I was pretty nervous,” he said. “But I got the job done both times, I guess you could say.
“I’m always a little kid inside, so to be able to do that and be accepted by the city of Boston, the people here at Fenway, it was a really special night for me,” he added.
Turner will now turn his attention to turning away shots for the first-place Revs. New England is looking to extend its unbeaten streak to seven matches when the Revolution visit Toronto on Saturday night.