BOSTON (CBS) — Matt Judon made quite the first impression with the Patriots, registering a third-down tackle and a pass breakup in his first two series with the Patriots, in their preseason opener vs. Washington.
The good vibes were abruptly halted, though, when Judon suffered some sort of lower-body injury in the middle of just the second defensive series.READ MORE: Stephon Gilmore Update: Veteran CB May Sit Out For Rest Of Training Camp, Entire Preseason
It came 4:31 into the first quarter, on a play when J.D. McKissic ran for two yards up the middle. Tight end Logan Thomas pulled to Judon’s side of the line and attempted to block the edge rusher by taking out his knees.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Patriots Vs. Washington Preseason Football Game
Judon’s left knee buckled, and he immediately grabbed at his leg. After a visit from the training staff on the field, Judon headed to the medical tent on the sideline for evaluation.
Fortunately for him, he apparently emerged unscathed, as he walked off the field under his own power and returned to game action after missing just a few plays.MORE NEWS: Cam Newton Reunites With Ron Rivera Prior To New England-Washington Preseason Game
Judon, 28, signed a four-year deal with New England in the offseason, one that will pay him $54.5 million, with $32 million guaranteed.