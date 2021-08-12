BOSTON (CBS) — When Mac Jones makes his Patriots debut in Thursday night’s preseason game against the Washington Football Team, the rookie quarterback will be sporting a new jersey number.
Jones had been wearing No. 50 throughout training camp, which looked a little funky. But he is finally getting a much more normal set of digits for a quarterback.
Going forward, Jones will be donning the No. 10 jersey, which is the same number he wore during his college career at Alabama. Of course, that is also the number that Jimmy Garoppolo sported during his three-and-a-half year run in New England.
The Patriots revealed all the new rookie numbers on Thursday afternoon:
Calling all 2021 rookies ☎️
Full roster: https://t.co/GJEpONBMXt pic.twitter.com/ugtoqLoOQc
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 12, 2021
Here’s a quick rundown of the rest of the new rookie numbers in New England:
Quinn Nordin: No. 3
Joshuah Bledsoe: No. 34
Rhamondre Stevenson: No. 38
Cameron McGrone: No. 45
Ronnie Perkins: No. 51
Will Sherman: No. 68
Christian Barmore: No. 70
Tre Nixon: No. 87
The biggest shocker of the bunch is Nixon, the wide receiver the Patriots drafted in the seventh round, getting Rob Gronkowski’s old number. Should Nixon make the Week 1 roster, it will be a little jarring to see anyone else rocking that jersey.
Tune in to Thursday night’s Patriots-Washington preseason game on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. with Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., and after the game get full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter. The game can also be streamed on CBSBoston.com in the Boston area!