BOSTON (CBS) — He’s 44 years old, he played through February last season, and he’s coming off knee surgery. But he’s also going to play in the preseason.

Tom Brady will not only be in uniform but will see some live game action on Saturday night, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin their Super Bowl defense — sort of — with their preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

That’s the plan, anyway, which Bruce Arians shared with the media this week. Arians said everyone will play, and Brady will probably be on the field for “a drive or two.”

Arians said everybody will play in Saturday’s preseason opener, maybe a drive or two for Tom Brady. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 9, 2021

Brady is entering his 22nd NFL season, so he’s not exactly in desperate need of a mid-August tune-up. His preseason activity or lack thereof has varied throughout his career for various reasons.

Brady of course did not play in the preseason last year, because there was no preseason. That hurt every team, but especially the Bucs, who were trying to incorporate a new quarterback and a new operation on the fly in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, perhaps, the Bucs hope to be able to establish some rhythm and comfort in their three preseason games before kicking off their season on Sept. 9 against the Cowboys.

Prior to last year, Brady played in just one preseason game in 2019. He played in two preseason games from 2016-18, and three preseason games in 2015.

Brady and the Bucs will host the Bengals on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.