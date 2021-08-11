ROSLINDALE (CBS) – A motorcycle operator was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a United States Postal Service truck in Roslindale on Wednesday.
It happened on Centre Street around 2 p.m.
The motorcycle could be seen underneath the mail truck’s front bumper after the crash.
Boston Police said the motorcycle operator was taken to an area hospital.
“The accident is currently under investigation, but I’m told that our driver was able to walk away from the incident uninjured,” a USPS spokesperson said.