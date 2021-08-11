WEATHER ALERT:Third Heat Wave Of Summer To Bring Dangerous Temperatures, Isolated Thunderstorms
CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Roslindale News

ROSLINDALE (CBS) – A motorcycle operator was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a United States Postal Service truck in Roslindale on Wednesday.

It happened on Centre Street around 2 p.m.

A mail truck and a motorcycle were involved in a crash in Roslindale. (WBZ-TV)

The motorcycle could be seen underneath the mail truck’s front bumper after the crash.

Boston Police said the motorcycle operator was taken to an area hospital.

“The accident is currently under investigation, but I’m told that our driver was able to walk away from the incident uninjured,” a USPS spokesperson said.

CBSBoston.com Staff