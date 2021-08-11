MARSHFIELD (CBS) – The procession that wove through Marshfield Wednesday evening was big, loud, and flashing bright. Because that was Danny Sheehan.

Neighbors, friends, and strangers lined the streets for an emotional goodbye to a little boy with enormous strength of spirit.

“He united the entire community in hope and love and now he joins us together in sorrow,” said Marshfield parent Lauren Lamb.

See, Danny is known far and wide. Not because of how he died – from brain cancer – but because of the way he lived. Eight years of laughter and joy. Simply by being Danny – he stole hearts. Even Aquaman’s. For his bravery, Marshfield Police made him one of their own. Really, this whole town did.

“Everybody in Marshfield considers Danny family,” Jake Mastrangelo said.

Marshfield hockey wore his face on their hearts.

“He meant the world to us. We took him under our wing a little bit. We’d hang out after practice and stuff and he ended up making all of our days better when we were trying to make his,” Griffin Mudge said.

Everyone else Wednesday, wore bright colors – for the little boy who loved rainbows and warm sun.

“He was a kind kid and he helped support others,” said 7-year-old Austin.

And even in their own grief – Danny’s family is following their son’s lead, supporting others. Instead of flowers they’re asking for donations to Cops for Kids with Cancer… to help other local families living this same fight.