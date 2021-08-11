BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Revolution have played their last two matches without their best player, midfielder Carles Gil. All of New England is wondering when the best playmaker in Major League Soccer will return.

Just don’t ask New England head coach Bruce Arena. He doesn’t have an answer, and on Wednesday, he made it clear that he’s tired of being asked about Gil’s eventual return.

Gil has been sidelined with a muscle injury that he suffered in New England’s comeback win over New York on July 31. Arena has been asked for a timetable for Gil’s return a few dozen times since, but still doesn’t have one.

“Don’t have a timetable yet, but he continues his rehab,” Arena said after being asked about Gil for the first time on Wednesday.

A question about Tajon Buchanan’s potential transfer to a European team sort of rankled Arena’s feathers, and when he was asked about Gil’s level of participation in training, New England’s sporting director demanded that the questions be kept to Saturday’s match against Toronto.

“Let me just mention this to everyone here – the press conference is for the game against Toronto. Carles Gil has a muscle injury and he’s rehabbing it. Tajon Buchanan has interest from clubs abroad, and we’re listening to the clubs. If there are any updates on the injury of Carles and his rehab, or the transfer of Tajon, we’ll let you know,” said Arena. “Right now, if you don’t mind, I’d like us now to address the upcoming game. Thank you.”

With that, Arena’s Wednesday press conference came to an end.

Gil was an MVP favorite after booting 15 assists in his first 17 games of the season. New England played to a 0-0 draw against Nashville in the first game he missed, before beating Philadelphia 2-1 last weekend.