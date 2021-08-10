Some (Preseason) Fitzmagic Is Coming To Foxboro This WeekIt's Fitzmagic time in Foxboro.

Big Man Bruno Fernando Added To Celtics Summer League RosterThe Celtics are getting some more size for their Summer League frontcourt, with recently acquired big man Bruno Fernando set to join the team in Las Vegas.

Bill Belichick Explains Tedy Bruschi's Presence At Patriots Training CampBill Belichick has always welcomed back notable Patriots alumni to the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium, so it was not at all out of the ordinary for Tedy Bruschi to be spotted in recent weeks.

Report: Celtics Offered Dennis Schroder A One-Year Contract For Mid-Level ExceptionThe Celtics reportedly offered Dennis Schroder a one-year contract, and are now waiting to hear back from the free agent point guard.

Report: Hunter Henry To Miss 'A Couple Of Weeks' With Shoulder InjuryOn Monday, it was reported that new Patriots tight end Hunter Henry would miss some time. On Tuesday, a more precise time frame was reported.