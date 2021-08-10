BOSTON (CBS) – Three Boston police officers were seriously hurt during a struggle outside Boston Public Library on Tuesday.
Boston Police said they responded to a call for an "emotionally disturbed person" around 8:30 a.m.
No weapons were involved.
The officers' injuries are not considered life-threatening.
The suspect involved in the incident was arrested.