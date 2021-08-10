CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Boston Police

BOSTON (CBS) – Three Boston police officers were seriously hurt during a struggle outside Boston Public Library on Tuesday.

Boston Police said they responded to a call for an “emotionally disturbed person” around 8:30 a.m.

READ MORE: ‘Ollie’s Law’ Would Mandate Regulations For Pet Boarding Facilities In Massachusetts

No weapons were involved.

READ MORE: Some Panera Bread Soup Recalled, May Be Contaminated With Pieces Of Gloves

The officers’ injuries are not considered life-threatening.

MORE NEWS: The 50 Best Ice Cream Shops In Massachusetts - According To You

The suspect involved in the incident was arrested.

CBSBoston.com Staff