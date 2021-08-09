FALMOUTH (CBS) – As the Falmouth Road Race returns this year, runners will be asked to wear masks during several portions of the event. Participants will not, however, be asked to wear masks while running the course.
Runners are asked to wear masks in situations where they can not socially distance or are indoors.
That includes the Health & Fitness Expo, number pickup, shuttle buses, and in Woods Hole.
In addition, race organizers "strongly recommend" that all runners continue to wear their mask once off the bus and in the corral before starting. Participants are also encouraged to put their mask in their pocket during the race in order to reuse it at the finish line.
Though runners will not be required to wear their mask on the course, organizers are discouraging people from running in groups that stick closely together.