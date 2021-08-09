FOXBORO (CBS) — Revolution defender Andrew Farrell made some franchise history Sunday night. The 29-year-old now owns the record for most career starts in New England history.

Sunday’s 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union at Gillette Stadium was Farrell’s 255th start with the Revs, passing the previous all-time mark set by Shalrie Joseph. When the final whistle blew on Sunday’s Revolution victory — extending the club’s unbeaten streak to six games — the New England faithful called Farrell over to the stands so they could serenade him with a standing ovation.

Farrell obliged, soaking in a special scene at Gillette.

“It feels great. It’s crazy. It’s a lot of games,” he said of his milestone. “Hopefully, I’ve got a lot more in me. I don’t know about 255 more, but hopefully a couple more at least, and hopefully we can win something.”

New England drafted Farrell first overall in 2013, and he’s been a steady presence on the club’s defense ever since. Since coming into the league, he leads all MLS players in appearances, starts and minutes. He’s earned several awards since stepping onto the pitch for the Revs, including the club’s Defender of the Year award in 2015, 2018 and 2019, and New England’s Humanitarian of the Year honors in 2018.

Farrell has played all over the New England defense throughout his career, seeing time at right, left and center back. After Sunday’s win, Revolution head coach Bruce Arena praised Farrell’s versatility, but his admiration of the player did not end there.

“Andrew is not the most gifted player, but he’s mentally and physically suited to be a durable player,” head coach Bruce Arena said of Farrell. “He’s a great competitor, he’s a great teammate, and he’s playing a position that’s still relatively new for him. And to have that kind of longevity and quality, he’s well respected by his teammates as a leader.”

Farrell will add to his game total Saturday night when he and the Revs pay a visit to Toronto FC. You can catch that match on TV38, with the tilt set to kick off at 8 p.m.