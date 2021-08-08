BOSTON (CBS) – Sunday marked the second day of the annual Pan-Mass Challenge as cyclists saddled up at several different starting lines.

In 2020, the ride was re-imagined as a virtual event due to the COVID pandemic.

Though there are several changes in place this year to keep everyone safe, there is a feeling of hope and happiness as the riders come back together.

In all, more than 6,000 riders are participating in the Pan-Mass Challenge this year, with the longest ride 211 miles.

Riders from all over the country are also participating in a virtual PMC.

The fundraising goal this year is $52 million. As of Sunday morning, riders have already surpassed $43 million.

Since the PMC began in 1980, the event has helped raise over $800 million for cancer research at Dana-Faber Cancer Institute.

“The impact is enormous. The commitment of the PMC and everyone that rides, everybody that donates, the impact is felt throughout the institute,” said Melany Duval, senior vice president and chief philanthropy officer at Dana-Farber, as she prepared for her 25-mile ride.

Last year, money raised by the PMC helped with Dana-Farber’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Caren Deardorf was participating in her 31st PMC. This year is special for her, as she is joined by her 15-year-old son for his first ever ride.

“It is my favorite weekend of the year, whether I am volunteering or riding,” she said.

For more information, visit the PMC website.