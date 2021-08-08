CONWAY, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a man has drowned in Conway while trying to help another swimmer.
The incident happened Saturday afternoon in Echo Lake. According to state police, the 37-year-old victim was trying to assist another swimmer when he went underwater and didn't resurface.
Others brought him to shore and performed CPR until emergency crews arrived. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The incident remains under investigation.
