TORONTO (AP) — George Springer hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Boston Red Sox 9-8 on Sunday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added a two-run drive to help the Blue Jays finish 9-2 on their first homestand in Canada since September 2019. Guerrero’s homer was his 35th.

The Blue Jays returned home July 30 and swept a three-game series against Kansas City before winning three of four against Cleveland and Boston.

J.D. Martinez had four hits and three RBIs in his return to the Boston lineup after being reinstated from the COVID-19 list. Kevin Plawecki had three hits and three RBI, but the bullpen couldn’t hold on for the Red Sox.

Rafael Dolis (2-3) pitched 1 1/2 innings for the win and Jordan Romano finished for his 10th save in 11 chances.

Despite ending a 15-game streak in which they failed to score more than five runs in a game, the struggling Red Sox lost for the ninth time in their past 11.

Red Sox closer Matt Barnes (6-4) replaced Adam Ottavino with Boston leading 8-6 with two outs in the eighth and a runner on. No. 9 hitter Reese McGuire drew a nine-pitch walk before Springer delighted the crowd of 14,766 with his 14th homer.

The Blue Jays have hit at least one home run in 20 of games. Springer’s blast pushed Toronto’s AL-leading total to 168.

MORE COVID ISSUES

Boston manager Alex Cora said bench coach Will Venable, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, will have to remain in Toronto for a minimum of 14 days before he can cross the border. First base coach Tom Goodwin, who was a close contact of Venable, will have to remain for four or five days depending on his test results. … OF Jarren Duran also was activated off the COVID-19 and started in left.

BOSTON ROSTER UPDATE

Cora said left-hander Chris Sale will rejoin the team next Saturday to start against Baltimore. Sale allowed two hits over 4 2/3 scoreless innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Worcester on Saturday. … OF Alex Verdugo was placed on the paternity list, C Connor Wang was sent to Triple-A.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: SS Bo Bichette was held out of the starting lineup. Bichette fouled a ball of his left shin Saturday, the second time in the series he’s done so. He’s day-to-day.

Red Sox: RHP Hirokazu Sawamura was removed in the seventh because of a sore right elbow. His final seven pitches were all balls, including two wild pitches.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Toronto is off Monday before playing a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. Toronto LHP Steven Matz (9-6, 4.30) faces Angels RHP Chris Rodriguez (2-1, 3.86) in the opener. In the night game, Blue Jays RHP Ross Stripling (5-6, 4.43) starts against Los Angeles LHP José Suarez (5-4, 3.60).

Red Sox: Boston is off Monday. LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (8-6, 5.33) starts Tuesday as the Red Sox return home to begin a three-game series against Tampa Bay. RHP Luis Patino (2-3, 4.42) starts for the Rays.

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)