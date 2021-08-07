BOSTON (CBS) — In what is expected to be his last rehab start, Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale looked like the star pitcher that he is.

Sale took the mound for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox on Saturday and dominated the Yankees Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. He tossed 4.2 innings in the road start, allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out eight.

Hey @RedSox, this Chris Sale guy looks pretty good. 4 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 K in what was expected to be his last rehab start for the @WooSox. pic.twitter.com/K7y1xxTjDM — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 7, 2021

The seven-time MLB All-Star and 2018 World Series champion is working his way back to Boston after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2020.

On Saturday, Sale tossed 89 pitches, with 59 of them going for strikes.

Chris Sale is done for the night in what should be his final rehab start…. 4.2 IP 2H 0R 0ER 3BB 8K 89 pitches #RedSox #WBZ @WBZ — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) August 7, 2021

In five combined rehab outings between the Red Sox rookie-level affiliate, Double-A Portland, and now Worcester, the 32-year-old has recorded 20 innings and allowed just three runs while striking out 35 batters.

His eventual return to Boston could not come at a more important time for the club.

Going into Saturday’s doubleheader against the Blue Jays, the Red Sox have lost seven out of their last eight games. They’ve fallen behind the Tampa Bay Rays into second place in the AL East.

Boston still does hold the first wild card spot.