NEWTON (CBS) – A 32-year-old motorcyclist died from his injuries after crashing his Harley Davidson on I-95 northbound in Newton.
At around 9:30 p.m. on Friday night, State Police received reports about a motorcycle crash on Route 95. Investigators say a 32-year-old man from Ludlow was driving a 2018 Harley Davidson at “a high rate of speed” when he lost control. The man then crashed his motorcycle.
The man was found unresponsive by EMTs after they arrived and was taken to Newton Wellesley Hospital. He later died because of his injuries.
As of Saturday afternoon, his name has not yet been revealed. Police also say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.