HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise, both Dartmouth College and the University of New Hampshire are implementing new mask requirements.
Dartmouth now requires masks be worn indoors in nearly all circumstances. Exceptions include private, non-shared spaces, such as a dorm room or office.READ MORE: Arrest Made In Connection With South End Shooting That Left Woman Dead
The University of New Hampshire is requiring masks in classrooms, labs and offices where people are close for than a few minutes, crowded spaces and events and elevators.READ MORE: 5 Sharks Tagged Off Cape Cod Coast On Friday
Neither institution is requiring mask use outdoors.
Dartmouth is requiring students and staff to get vaccinated. State law prohibits UNH from requiring vaccines. Unvaccinated students will be tested more frequently than vaccinated staff and students.MORE NEWS: Coca-Cola Bottling Plant In Northampton To Close In 2023
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)