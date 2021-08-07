BOSTON (CBS) — State Police are looking for a knife-wielding man who allegedly stabbed another motorist during a road rage incident in Boston Saturday afternoon.
It happened just after 3 p.m. on West Roxbury Parkway near Centre Street.
It is still unclear what led to the incident, but police say the suspect got out his car and stabbed another man in the chest. He then fled the scene. Troopers are now searching for the vehicle and the suspect.
That victim was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital and is expected to survive.