In Last Expected Rehab Start, Chris Sale Strikes Out 8 In 4.2 Scoreless Innings For Triple-A WorcesterIn what is expected to be his last rehab start, Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale looked like the star pitcher that he is.

Semien Hits Walk-Off HR In 7th, Jays Edge Red Sox 1-0 In OpenerThe Red Sox have lost eight of nine and have scored five runs or fewer in 14 consecutive games.

Red Sox Place J.D. Martinez On COVID-19 Related Injured ListThe Red Sox have struggled over their last several series, and now one of their best hitters won't be in the lineup in the near future.

Tatum, USA Men's Basketball Beat France 87-82 In Gold Medal GameJayson Tatum finished with 19 points as the U.S. held off France 87-82 on Saturday to win the title at the Tokyo Games.

Blue Jays Use 9-Run 5th To Beat Red Sox 12-4The Red Sox have now lost seven out of their last eight games.