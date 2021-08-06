CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Scituate News, shark sighting

SCITUATE (CBS) — An incredible video from the South Shore gets up close and personal with a shark.

The great white shark was spotted off Humarock Beach in Scituate.

READ MORE: Boch Center Wang Theatre Reopens For First Time Since March 2020

A viewer sent in the video Friday afternoon.

READ MORE: Back To School: CDC Director, Secretary Of Education Discuss Mask Protocol While In Boston

He said the shark was about six feet long and about a quarter of a mile from the shore.

MORE NEWS: CDC: 6 Massachusetts Counties Now High Risk For COVID Transmission

 

CBSBoston.com Staff