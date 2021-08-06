SCITUATE (CBS) — An incredible video from the South Shore gets up close and personal with a shark.
The great white shark was spotted off Humarock Beach in Scituate.
A viewer sent in the video Friday afternoon.
He said the shark was about six feet long and about a quarter of a mile from the shore.