BOSTON (CBS) — A taxi driver told Massachusetts State Police someone shot at his minivan in a road rage incident on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston Thursday evening.

The cabbie, a 62-year-old man from Hyde Park, had a passenger and was driving west on the Pike when he got into a confrontation with the driver of an Audi just before the Allston-Brighton exit around 6:20 p.m.

State Police called it a “verbal confrontation” that involved “obscene gestures.”

Moments later, a window on the right side of the cabbie’s Toyota Sienna van was shattered and the Audi driver took off.

The taxi driver reported it to police and they put out an alert for the Audi.

Westboro Police tracked down the car on Route 9 west about a half-hour later and stopped the driver, a 32-year-old man from Grafton.

“The driver, who was cooperative, is licensed to carry a firearm but did not have a gun on him or in the vehicle when stopped,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement Friday.

Troopers also searched the Pike and the taxi for ballistics evidence. Procopio said there was no evidence of gunfire on the highway, but they’re still processing the minivan.

The drivers’ names have not been made public and no charges have been filed at this point in the investigation.

The taxi driver was initially identified as a woman by State Police Thursday, but Procopio corrected that Friday saying he was a man.